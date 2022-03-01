MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County leaders hosted a Public Awareness Event about the Ukraine Crisis on March 1.

In a press release, the event will focus on why “residents should pay attention and support Ukraine’s democracy.”

Mayor Harris said in a statement:

“We are all watching, in real-time, images of an illegal Russian military invasion of a sovereign nation. We have seen with our own eyes the human suffering, death, and dislocation of hundreds of thousands of families. I think we are all searching for ways we can help, ways to raise awareness for the Ukrainian cause, and ways to stand up to the tyranny of Vladimir Putin. This invasion may be thousands of miles away, but we are all harmed by the incalculable damage to world stability, and we must all pay attention and stand up for democracy.”