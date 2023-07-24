GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Most Germantown water customers were still under an emergency advisory Monday afternoon as the city water crisis enters Day 5.

After several rounds of testing, the water advisory was lifted Sunday for some customers east of Forest Hill-Irene Road, but Mayor Mike Palazzolo said Monday that the latest round of testing did not allow the advisory to be lifted for those west of Forest Hill-Irene.

That’s the majority of Germantown’s population.

“I know you’re frustrated. I’m frustrated as well,” said the mayor, noting that he did not live in the part of town where the advisory was lifted.

Thursday at 3:30 p.m., city officials issued an order advising residents not to drink tap water because diesel fuel from a generator used to power a water facility during a power outage had leaked into the water reservoir. Some customers reported water that had a fuel smell and an oily color.

Customers are advised to only use tap water for flushing toilets.

Palazzolo said crews are working 16 hour days to fix the issue, but each day is producing different test results.

The city did not have a timeline when they could promise that all customers’ water was clear. The city is continuing to flush out the system and test the water, submitting results to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

Construction on a new water towerin Germantown is nearing completion, Palazzolo said, and the city hopes to expedite getting that new tower online, possibly allowing remediation at the Southern Avenue plant.

A bottled water distribution was underway until 7 p.m. in Germantown. Water giveaways will continue in Germantown and Collierville until the problem is solved.