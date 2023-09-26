MEMPHIS, Tenn. — District Attorney Steve Mulroy is holding a press conference to provide updates from the Justice Review Unit on the initiative for the Violent Crime Intervention.
This is a routine press conference from the Justice Review Unit which handles officer-involved shootings once they have been concluded by the Tennesse Bureau Investigations.
Mulroy will discuss a new approach to violent crime intervention through a state-funded grant, which will focus on specific zip code areas.
The following zip codes include:
- 38118 (Airport/Parkway Village)
- 38106 (South Memphis)
- 38127 (Frayser)
- 38116 (South Downtown)
- 38109 (South Memphis)
- 38114 (Orange Mound/Bethel Grove)
- 38111 (East Memphis)
- 38128 (Raleigh)
- 38115 (Hickory Hill)
Mulroy says that 9 out of 10 most violent zip codes in the state of Tennessee are in Memphis.