MEMPHIS, Tenn. — District Attorney Steve Mulroy is holding a press conference to provide updates from the Justice Review Unit on the initiative for the Violent Crime Intervention.

This is a routine press conference from the Justice Review Unit which handles officer-involved shootings once they have been concluded by the Tennesse Bureau Investigations.

Mulroy will discuss a new approach to violent crime intervention through a state-funded grant, which will focus on specific zip code areas.

The following zip codes include:

38118 (Airport/Parkway Village)

38106 (South Memphis)

38127 (Frayser)

38116 (South Downtown)

38109 (South Memphis)

38114 (Orange Mound/Bethel Grove)

38111 (East Memphis)

38128 (Raleigh)

38115 (Hickory Hill)

Mulroy says that 9 out of 10 most violent zip codes in the state of Tennessee are in Memphis.