MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department will hold a press conference to update its cleanup efforts.

Over the last few days, hundreds have converged on Covington to help clean up the mess left behind by a tornado and care for the victims.

We now know that two tornadoes touched down in Tipton County Friday night. Tuesday, Tipton County EMA director Tommy Dunavant said the first tornado caused damage to islands in the Mississippi River, but the second tornado, an EF-3, was more than 3.5 miles wide.

EMS students from Dyersburg Community College used rakes, shovels, and chainsaws to help the Covington community recover following Friday’s tornado outbreak.

More than 40 students showed up to help those who lost everything salvage what they could and throw out items that couldn’t be saved.