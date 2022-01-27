MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County leaders discuss the state of COVID in the community. The above video is a recording from the briefing.



The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 1,771,783 as of Jan. 22. The state reported 22,151 deaths.

The Shelby County Health Department reported 1,078 new cases Jan. 27. The total cases number stands at 217,112 confirmed & probable cases. The seven-day rolling average is 789.



The county reported 2,885 deaths. There are 15,623 active COVID cases and 198,604 recovered cases.

There are 43,794 total pediatric cases, with 427 new cases being reported Jan. 27. There are 5,133 active pediatric cases.

To date, more than 2.143 million COVID tests have been performed in Shelby County.

The health department said 551,610 people have been vaccinated as of Jan 23. That is 78.6 percent of the county’s vaccination goal of 700,000 people vaccinated.



According to Health Director Dr. Michelle Taylor, on January 10, 50 percent of the total population of Shelby County has been vaccinated.