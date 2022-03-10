MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local leaders in Shelby County discussed the state of COVID in the community Thursday. City officials have said this will be the last scheduled meeting of this kind.

Watch the last COVID Task Force Briefing in the player below.

After more than two years of concern and uncertainty over the COVID pandemic, heath experts and city leaders, who became familiar faces in many households, say progress on the frontlines is why they’re ending their Joint COVID Task Force Briefings.

“Because all indicators have shown great improvement over the past several weeks,” Health Director Dr. Michelle Taylor said.

COVID cases and hospitalizations are showing a dramatic decline.

Currently, there are 575 active COVID cases in Shelby County down from more than 1,000 last week. The seven-day average of cases per day is now 54, compared to 191 average two weeks ago.

As for hospitalizations, there are 95 patients.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t thank the residents and citizens of Shelby County. You have been the bravest throughout this two years of the pandemic,” Dr. Taylor said.

Shelby County reported its first case of COVID on March 8, 2020. The pandemic would lead to heart break for many.

Thousands of people became infected and hundreds of people died. Many school districts were forced to hold class remotely and many businesses struggled to stay open.

“The last two years have been hard on everybody. This pandemic in many ways has has been our generational challenge,” said Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen. “So many business owners took action they knew were going to hurt their bottom line, but were going to protect their employees and save the lives of their patrons.”

They credit Memphis healthcare systems, frontline workers, along with research, testing and vaccines for saving lives.

“We have a safe and effective vaccine that two years ago, we did not have. That’s a game changer,” Dr. Taylor said.

Health experts admit COVID is not gone, but we’ve learned how to live with it.

“COVID will still be with us. We will still have cases. They will stay low and at times we may have a spike in cases much like a season flu,” Dr. Taylor said.