MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The above video is a recording of the live feed from the Shelby County Health Department’s weekly COVID Task Force briefing.



Good news for residents of Shelby County, as the Health Department said COVID cases are trending down across the board.



In the briefing, Dr. Michele Taylor said, “Currently, there are 6,042 active cases in Shelby County, which is almost a 50% decrease from the 11,406 active cases just one week ago.”



The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 1,938,323 as of Feb. 5. The state reported 23,029 deaths.

The Shelby County Health Department reported 432 new cases as of Feb. 10. The total cases number stands at 223,566 confirmed & probable cases. The seven-day rolling average is 458.



The county reported 2,988 deaths. There are 6,042 active COVID cases and 223,566 recovered cases.

There are 47,821 total pediatric cases, with 92 new cases being reported Feb 10. There are 1,804 active pediatric cases.

To date, more than 2.214 million COVID tests have been performed in Shelby County.

The health department said 555,023 people have been vaccinated as of Feb 10. That is 79.3 percent of the county’s vaccination goal of 700,000 people vaccinated.



According to Health Director Dr. Michelle Taylor, on January 10, 50 percent of the total population of Shelby County has been vaccinated.