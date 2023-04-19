MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Botanic Garden has released the lineup for the 2023 Live at the Garden concert series.

Country vocal trio Lady A will kick off the concert series on June 3 followed by 90s rock band Matchbox Twenty on June 24, the Academy of Country Music’s Duo of the Year Brothers Osborn on July 14, classic rock superstars The Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald on August 25, and pop-rock band Train on September 8.

All concerts will take place in the Radians Amphitheater at the Memphis Botanic Garden.

“Summers in Memphis wouldn’t be the same without Live at the Garden,” said Sherry May, Co-director of the annual event. “We have a lot of great music planned, including a couple newcomers to Live at the Garden as well as some all-time fan favorites.”

Food trucks, bars, and pre-order catering will be available onsite. Free shuttles will also run from Hilton Hotel Corporate Headquarters to the venue from 5 p.m. – 12 a.m. each day. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and coolers.

