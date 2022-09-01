Lily Brooks O’Briant was born in Memphis just over a decade ago. Now she’s nabbed a leading role in the new Apple TV+ series “Life By Ella.”

Since the age of four, she’s been right at home on the stage and that has continued into her teenage years. O’Briant now has more acting credits to her name than many adults could only dream about.

It’s the story of a girl going back to school after her cancer goes into remission.

“Cancer has taught her that you only have one chance to live live, and she’s been given a second chance that not everyone gets, and she’s not going to let anyone get in the way of living her best life,” she said.

O’Briant said it was a special role for her, having grown up in the hometown of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

She spoke with several St. Jude patients about their experiences, and she was able to work their stories into her character. And she cut off her hair for the role, which helped her connect with the role.

O’Briant will soon be hosting several events for St. Jude, including “Teen Young Hollywood,” an event she started a few years ago that she said has raised $50,000 for St. Jude.