MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is no shortage of musical talent in Memphis and this artist has found herself on stages everywhere from Chicago to LA.

Singer-songwriter Ariel Reign has done it all even after doctors said she might not ever speak because of childhood hearing loss.

“I have hearing loss in both ears so I wear hearing aids in both ears. People always thought I was crazy for trying to do that, but you can do anything you put your mind to,” Reign said. “It gives me a lot of passion and understanding.”

Reign’s passion for singing began where most artists’ careers start- in the church. She started out as a prophetic worshipper and eventually started singing professionally in high school.

With a complex style, Reign added that she does not conform to one genre, describing her music as indie-soul, R&B with a mix of gospel.

“I make music that’ll make you think. Music that’s quite intuitive.” Reign said. “I just want to make people happy. I want people to have joy. I don’t want them to be sad because of the conditions they have in their life.”

These days you can find Ariel Reign singing to crowds on Beale street but on Monday she was live in the News Channel 3 backyard with Alex Coleman to tell us her story.

Watch Ariel Reign’s full interview followed by a live performance in the video player above.