The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than high school diploma.

Keep read on for a look at the least-educated counties in Arkansas.

#50. Cleveland County

– 16.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($27,885 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 46.6% ($35,975)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.8% ($41,694)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($52,209)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($58,594)

#49. Greene County

– 16.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.8% ($19,312 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 45.9% ($30,315)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.2% ($31,763)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($44,821)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($51,546)

#48. Boone County

– 16.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($26,922 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.4% ($24,606)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.9% ($30,904)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.8% ($40,085)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($46,475)

#47. Crawford County

– 16% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15% ($27,769 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.3% ($31,069)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.7% ($35,259)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($45,755)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($55,756)

#46. Chicot County

– 15.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.2% ($24,737 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.1% ($28,636)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.8% ($31,343)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($33,721)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($45,845)

#45. Arkansas County

– 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.1% ($20,000 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.9% ($31,737)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.2% ($31,378)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($50,417)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($54,963)

#44. Lafayette County

– 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20.3% ($25,304 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.2% ($24,250)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.6% ($26,528)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.6% ($45,385)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($80,455)

#43. Conway County

– 15.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.9% ($21,372 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.8% ($26,284)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.6% ($31,587)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.9% ($43,015)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($65,399)

#42. Cleburne County

– 15.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.1% ($25,000 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.8% ($30,000)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.6% ($27,350)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.3% ($40,817)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($61,000)

#41. Lawrence County

– 15.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15.8% ($21,140 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.6% ($27,457)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($27,898)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.7% ($33,125)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($44,627)

#40. Prairie County

– 15.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.8% ($18,667 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.9% ($32,885)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.8% ($32,344)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($47,500)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($49,091)

#39. Johnson County

– 15.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 21.1% ($21,363 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.7% ($26,176)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.9% ($34,514)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.4% ($36,394)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($61,220)

#38. Hempstead County

– 15.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 17.4% ($20,755 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.8% ($30,328)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.7% ($28,966)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.2% ($43,402)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($47,448)

#37. Nevada County

– 14.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($37,658 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43% ($27,606)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.8% ($26,296)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($37,463)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($46,154)

#36. Ouachita County

– 14.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 13.9% ($28,935 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.6% ($22,667)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30% ($31,233)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.7% ($42,398)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($52,797)

#35. Van Buren County

– 14.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.9% ($16,900 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.6% ($25,814)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28% ($28,080)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.9% ($37,546)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.6% ($57,643)

#34. Cross County

– 14.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.4% ($19,950 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.5% ($30,763)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.7% ($33,008)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.6% ($51,524)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($51,517)

#33. Bradley County

– 14.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.9% ($29,508 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.3% ($32,813)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.4% ($39,434)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($43,994)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($53,679)

#32. Madison County

– 14.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.4% ($23,076 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.9% ($31,318)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.5% ($30,754)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.2% ($47,303)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($53,682)

#31. Polk County

– 14.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15% ($23,534 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.5% ($22,785)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.3% ($27,123)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.6% ($36,417)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($49,531)

#30. Desha County

– 14.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.9% ($23,591 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.6% ($27,184)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.4% ($25,406)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($42,431)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($54,010)

#29. Woodruff County

– 14% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.3% ($23,170 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.8% ($32,589)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.9% ($33,993)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.9% ($46,711)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($59,712)

#28. Stone County

– 13.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.8%

– High school graduate: 34.9% ($24,399)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.4% ($17,035)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($41,633)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($61,047)

#27. Randolph County

– 13.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 17.2% ($21,717 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.1% ($29,809)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.9% ($25,730)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.9% ($41,582)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($58,795)

#26. Mississippi County

– 13.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.9% ($25,858 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.8% ($26,655)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.5% ($30,206)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.7% ($42,803)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($61,779)

#25. Phillips County

– 13.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.7% ($25,896 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.9% ($23,603)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.5% ($27,895)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.6% ($42,868)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($54,909)

#24. Howard County

– 13.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.7% ($20,775 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.4% ($25,915)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.3% ($28,050)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.2% ($43,170)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.3% ($55,038)

#23. Montgomery County

– 13.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20.2% ($21,034 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.4% ($26,357)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($27,276)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($50,288)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($44,764)

#22. Logan County

– 13.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($17,825 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 45.1% ($26,659)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.8% ($28,085)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($37,926)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($49,539)

#21. Hot Spring County

– 13.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.1% ($21,250 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39% ($30,265)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.6% ($31,093)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($36,831)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($49,968)

#20. Izard County

– 13.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.2% ($25,083 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38% ($22,763)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.7% ($30,060)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.7% ($41,274)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($44,330)

#19. Yell County

– 12.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 21.8% ($26,070 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40% ($30,352)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.4% ($31,135)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9% ($38,017)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($48,545)

#18. Sevier County

– 12.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 23.5% ($25,828 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.5% ($26,669)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.2% ($30,120)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($47,344)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($39,186)

#17. Perry County

– 12.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15.1% ($26,094 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.7% ($33,875)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.6% ($29,313)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($53,095)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($63,728)

#16. Monroe County

– 12.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 21.1% ($32,610 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.3% ($30,572)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.9% ($31,276)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($45,978)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($56,838)

#15. Clay County

– 12.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 17.6% ($22,083 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.9% ($28,685)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28% ($23,579)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.2% ($37,428)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($50,313)

#14. Little River County

– 12.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11% ($22,813 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.7% ($31,221)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.8% ($32,019)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($48,750)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($44,875)

#13. Ashley County

– 12.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.7% ($21,290 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.7% ($35,083)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.3% ($32,409)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($42,527)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($50,852)

#12. Fulton County

– 12.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.4% ($25,652 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.8% ($23,245)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.5% ($25,630)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.3% ($31,379)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.9% ($48,125)

#11. Franklin County

– 12.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.3% ($25,870 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41% ($28,047)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.6% ($29,990)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($40,806)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.2% ($61,136)

#10. Dallas County

– 11.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16% ($41,005 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.1% ($24,317)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28% ($25,625)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($45,938)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.3% ($45,375)

#9. Searcy County

– 11.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.3% ($20,750 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.2% ($24,792)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.7% ($21,974)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.9% ($32,532)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($54,083)

#8. Calhoun County

– 11.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15.7% ($33,864 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.7% ($27,931)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.2% ($33,806)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.4% ($48,009)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($73,661)

#7. Poinsett County

– 11.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.7% ($19,977 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.1% ($29,140)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.2% ($30,616)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.9% ($41,433)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.2% ($46,875)

#6. Lee County

– 10.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 24.2% ($26,382 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.4% ($24,103)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.7% ($29,514)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.5% ($44,167)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.3%

#5. St. Francis County

– 10.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18% ($22,344 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.6% ($24,601)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.9% ($27,344)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.5% ($42,105)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($44,726)

#4. Sharp County

– 10.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.5% ($20,642 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.9% ($26,146)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.4% ($26,819)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.7% ($44,515)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($43,815)

#3. Jackson County

– 10.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.9% ($18,632 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.5% ($22,670)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.5% ($28,338)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.3% ($40,536)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($57,969)

#2. Lincoln County

– 9.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.9% ($29,688 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 47.3% ($24,149)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24% ($33,702)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.7% ($50,769)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.1% ($45,000)

#1. Scott County

– 9.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20.9% ($21,339 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.8% ($28,571)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.1% ($27,543)

– Bachelor’s degree: 5.3% ($36,667)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($34,135)