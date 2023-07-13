MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than three weeks after Memphis Police announce 15 arrests in the mission “Operation Broken Bottles”, the thieves are still at it.

Police are looking for several people who rammed a White Infiniti SUV into an East Memphis liquor store early Saturday morning and took around $3,000 worth of alcohol.

The entire smash-and-grab at 901 Wine & Spirits in the 4700 block of Spottswood Avenue was caught on camera.

In the video, you can see at least five suspects dressed in all black with their faces covered, grabbing multiple cases of liquor. Police said the suspects also arrived in a black SUV.

Manager Tristan Coole is convinced they must have been staking out the store for a while.

“A couple of them stayed in the back in our stock room, proceeded to take a couple of cases as well as pick stuff off our split shelf,” Coole said. “And then three of them at least came up from, knew exactly where some of our tequilas were, as well as some tequila on our shelf.”

Coole is tired of it. He says it’s been a while, but it’s not the first time 901 Wine and Spirits has been burglarized. He says just Wednesday, they installed barriers in front of the store hoping to spare their store the heartache.

“And they decided to come through the back so we’re working on it. That’s what liquor stores and other businesses are going to have to do,” Coole said.

The video was released just hours after MPD investigated a smash-and-grab at Quench Wine & Spirits in Downtown Memphis early Thursday morning.

A witness told officers he saw four men use a tool to shatter the business’s front window to get inside. Investigators have not said how much liquor the thieves got away with but said they made a mess and left store shelves empty.

Last month, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis and District Attorney Steve Mulroy said they were putting those involved in the mob-style smash-and-grab burglary rings on notice with the indictments of 15 individuals.

Arrests in ‘Operation Broken Bottles’

Police Chief C.J. Davis said ‘Operation Broken Bottles’ was launched to address the surge in brazen and ruthless burglaries targeting liquor stores, clothing outlets, cell phone retailers, and smoke shops over the last seven months and said more arrests were coming.

If you know anything about the latest business burglaries, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.