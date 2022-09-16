MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple felony arrests have been made after CrimeStoppers received tips in the spree of liquor store break-ins.

More than 50 businesses were burglarized during the months-long spree.

CrimeStoppers said they received tips that led authorities to one suspect followed by arrests of at least a dozen more individuals.

Memphis Police say there could be more arrests made in the future.

In most of the incidents, burglars were seen putting liquor in laundry baskets. CrimeStoppers say some of the stolen goods have been recovered.

In August, CrimeStoppers made a reward announcement, saying extra award money was raised by the Memphis Area Liquor Retailers.

Citizens who assisted CrimeStoppers in the investigation will receive up to $25,000 in cash awards.