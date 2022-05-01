MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rapper Lil Wayne has reportedly canceled his appearance at the Beale Street Music Festival.

According to a statement on the Beale Street Music Festival app, Lil Wayne was not able to travel to Memphis due to “mechanical problems” with the jet he was traveling in.

“Due to circumstances beyond the control of the artist or the festival, Lil Wayne was not able to travel to Memphis this evening and will not perform tonight,” the statement reads.

Lil Wayne was set to perform on the Bud Light Stage Sunday night at 9 p.m.