MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lightning strike is believed to have sparked a fire at a natural gas pipeline in Corinth, Mississippi early Friday.

An apparent lightning strike during a storm ignited product at the Corinth Compressor Station on Kendrick Road around 12:50 a.m. The fire was extinguished around 5 a.m., said Ricky Gibens, Emergency Services Coordinator for Corinth and Alcorn County.

No injuries were reported, and there was no mandatory evacuation, Gibens said. Some residents voluntarily evacuated the area.

Local fire crews worked with pipeline operator TC Energy to put out the flames and shut off valves, he said.

“To maintain the safety and reliability of the system, we have isolated the Corinth Compressor Station and have notified customers of a force majeure event,” the company said in a release.

“CGT is in the process of making operational adjustments to allow a portion of volume to resume safely flowing through the impacted segment of the system. While we continue to assess the impacts, we expect them to be minimal and short in duration. We will continue to provide updates directly to impacted customers and stakeholders.”

Gibens said a similar fire caused by a lightning strike happened about 20 years ago. He said TC Energy works with local fire companies several times a year on training for events like this.

The Columbia Gulf Pipeline stretches 3,367 miles, connecting to Gulf Coast pipelines and supplying gas to customers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Kentucky, according to TC Energy.