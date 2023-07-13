MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A library that was renamed in honor of a slain Memphis Police officer is now open to the public.

According to Memphis Public Libraries, the Officer Geoffrey Redd Branch Library is now open for business.

On February 2, Memphis Police Officer Geoffrey Redd was shot while responding to a disturbance call at the library. He died from his injuries on February 18. The suspect in the shooting was also fatally shot.

In April, the Memphis City Council passed an ordinance to rename the library, known formerly as the Poplar-White Station Library.

According to Memphis Public Libraries, a new carpet has been installed in the library, and new furniture will arrive sometime next week.