MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dr. Vernell Bennett-Fairs has resigned as the president of LeMoyne-Owen College, according to the school.

In a statement, Bennett-Fairs said, “I’m grateful to the faculty, staff, students, administration and trustees who accomplished much over the past two and a half years. It has been my honor and privilege to work alongside you. I’m excited to see the magic that will ensue as LOC’s renaissance continues.”

Dr. Christopher Davis will serve as the interim president until a permanent candidate is selected. The school says plans for a presidential search are forthcoming.

Patricia Covington, Board of Trustees Chair, thanked Bennett-Fairs for her service. “As we work through this transition, our students, community and historic legacy remain our top priorities. We look forward to Dr. Davis’ leadership to continue to push us forward.”

Bennett-Fairs became the school’s president in the spring 2021 semester. She previously served at Delta State University.