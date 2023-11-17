MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The interim president of LeMoyne-Owen College, Dr. Christopher Davis, was carjacked at a gas station and convenience store in Southeast Memphis earlier this week.

The MPD report says that Davis was at the Murphy USA convenience store on Winchester Road while pumping gas into his 2018 Porche Cayman on Wednesday night.

That is when police say Davis was approached by a man with a black handgun, and another man demanded his keys and wallet while holding him at gunpoint.

Christopher Davis, interim president of LeMoyne-Owen College

On the scene, there were several security cameras and an MPD SkyCop camera nearby.

Reports state that investigators tracked the stolen Porsche using the carjacking victim’s phone to Jolson Avenue. Officers spotted the vehicle driving by and a short police pursuit followed that ended at the El Dorado apartments on Ketchum Road.

A minor was reportedly detained at that time but later released.

During the carjacking, police also say Davis’ two iPhones, wallet, checkbook, Macbook computer, and several credit cards were stolen.

When WREG reached out to Davis for comment. He said he was okay, but did not want to talk about what happened right now.