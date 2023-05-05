MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is replacing its old-style street lights with brighter LED lights, and you can keep up with where the work stands with an online map.

The $42 million LED upgrade is already underway and many areas on the west side of the city have been converted.

The goal is to convert more than 77,000 streetlights to LED by the end of the year. MLGW says the change will result in a 55% energy reduction, which will save money.

See when your neighborhood is scheduled to get the new lights here.