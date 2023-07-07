MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A surge in violent juvenile crime in Memphis and Shelby County seems to have swept the area in the form of robberies and shootings committed by children. Some hope a new juvenile detention and education center may provide some solutions.

The outcry grows louder as more people demand answers as to why more children are committing violent crimes in Memphis and Shelby County. A troubled kid on the streets isn’t just a problem for the child and their family, but an entire community.

“We are dealing with a crime wave throughout Memphis and Shelby County, and it does seem like young people are playing a part in that,” said Shelby County Commissioner Mick Wright.

To help combat juvenile crime, the new Shelby County Youth Justice and Education Center is almost set to open on Old Getwell Road. This week, Shelby County Commissioners toured what had been an abandoned adult prison.

“This was a way for us to see the new facility and make sure there is adequate space and programming for kids to be housed before they have their day in court,” Wright said.

The current Juvenile Detention Center on Adams was built back in 1935. It’s described as outdated and small. Commissioners approved $28 million to renovate the building on Old Getwell with a new modernized facility also focusing on juvenile rehabilitation.

“We’re also paying attention to what happens with young people who are in the justice system and are they having the opportunity to be rehabilitated and reconnected with the community,” Wright said.

The new facility will have more classrooms, mental health counseling, a computer lab, a culinary kitchen, basketball, and almost 150 beds compared to the current 58. County leaders also hope their new Violence Interruption Fund will provide solutions to juvenile crime and guns.

“The Violence Interruption Fund is the kind of innovation that you see across the nation, and this will be Shelby County’s first violence interruption fund we hope will do something to reduce the gun violence,” Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said.

“It remains to be seen exactly how that will play out, who it will help, where it will help, but I’d say at this point every little bit is needed to be part of the solution,” Wright said.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will be in charge of operating the new facility when it opens.