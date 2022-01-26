MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lead was found in the water systems in multiple Shelby County schools, according to the SCS district.

Shelby County Schools released its testing results on its website this week. Water systems in at least 12 schools in the district contained lead.

The district says they have reported their findings to state and local agencies, and the parents and guardians of students enrolled by the schools impacted.

SCS does say that all drinking water sources have remained offline throughout the pandemic.

The district says they are committed to replacing all water fountains with bottle filling stations that feature a new filtration system that they hope to have completed by the end of the month.