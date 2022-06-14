MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the 12th year in a row, Le Bonheur’s Children Hospital was named by U.S. News & World Report as one of the “Best Children’s Hospital.”

“This prestigious recognition is reserved for only the country’s BEST children’s hospitals. The U.S. News & World Report badge reminds parents that we are the best place for kids and a trusted source of care,” Michael Wiggins said in a press release.

Le Bonheur was ranked as #2 in Tennessee and overall #13 in the Southeast.

“As we celebrate our 70th birthday tomorrow, we are proud that generations of families past, present and future know they can rely on Le Bonheur Children’s to meet their needs and provide expert treatment,” Wiggins said.