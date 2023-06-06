MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital says it’s treated more than 70 kids for gunshot wounds so far this year.

Monday night, the hospital treated three more after a shooting on Douglass Avenue in Orange Mound. Police said three teenagers were injured in an “accidental shooting.”

The victims, ranging in age from 13 to 16, were allegedly all wounded by a single bullet. All three teens are expected to recover. One was issued a juvenile summons for possession of a handgun.

Another incident involved a three-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself in Collierville on Saturday. According to police, he passed away. The boy found the gun inside a car.

Dr. Regan Williams with Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital says it’s frustrating. “This is something that we see day in and day out, and it’s preventable. Gunshot wounds are preventable in adults and children, but it’s always a little bit more sad with a 3-year-old. They have so much left of their life, and it was taken away so early.”

Dr. Williams says with children out of school she expects to treat more children for gunshot wounds throughout the summer.