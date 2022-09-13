MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital is getting a state-of-the-art radio and TV studio thanks to a generous donation from the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

The 1,275-square-foot studio will be enclosed in glass and located in the hospital’s main lobby.

Hospital officials said it will provide entertainment for their young patients and allow the children who are hospitalized to explore the world of broadcasting.

“We have a Channel 8 closed-circuit television station for our patients and families, but Seacrest Studio is now going to be the content provider for that, and it’s going to be a cutting edge studio, radio television,” said Michale Wiggins, President of Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

There are only about a dozen Seacrest Studios in hospitals across the country. Tuesday on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan, Seacrest announced one was coming to Memphis.

“Since the foundation’s inception, I have had the pleasure of witnessing the power that entertainment and creative expression has had on thousands of patients across the country,” Seacrest said.

The Seacrest Studio will provide daily programming that will include guest appearances by celebrities, athletes, and musical performances from various artists.

Le Bonheur said patients would also have the opportunity to host their own radio and television shows and play games.

“It offers creativity and programming that’s education as well as just allowing kids to be kids while they are in the hospital,” Wiggins said.

Le Bonheur applied for the Seacrest Studio before the pandemic. Wiggins said they are grateful to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation for choosing Le Bonheur for the studio.

“It is a big deal for Le Bonheur and the community of Memphis as well,” Wiggins said.

The Seacrest Studio is scheduled to open early next year. For more on the studio and announcement, click here.