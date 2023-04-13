MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics has drafted a letter to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee calling for changes to the state’s gun laws.

More than 3,700 medical professionals have signed the letter.

It was sent to Governor Lee after the March 27 shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville. Six people, including three 9-year-old students and three staff members, were killed.

Governor Bill Lee recently signed an executive order to require law enforcement to submit new criminal activity within 72 hours and called on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to examine background checks for firearms in the state.

Lee said he is also pushing the General Assembly for an order of protection law.