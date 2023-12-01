MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Health experts in some states are warning of troubling spikes in the number of children getting pneumonia and other illnesses. In some cases, children are getting fevers in addition to a cough.

With some states beginning to report outbreaks of childhood pneumonia and a new mysterious respiratory illness affecting children worldwide, it’s become the latest thing some parents have to worry about.

“I am the parent of a toddler, so I’m always extra aware of times of the year where sickness is abundant,” said Lauren Bean.

Ohio is the first state to report an outbreak of pediatric pneumonia cases, similar to a mysterious illness that’s sweeping China and Europe. In Ohio, 145 kids have been diagnosed with the respiratory infection since August.

The most common symptoms are cough, fever, and fatigue but most didn’t require hospitalization. So far, no cases have been reported in Memphis.

“I know coming off the pandemic a few years now, it’s very concerning to see something new or potentially new and I think a lot of people are worried about it,” said Dr. Nick Hysmith, medical director of infection prevention at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. “At this point, I don’t think we have enough information to say definitively it’s something we should worry about.”

Hysmith says while these recent outbreaks may seem similar, they’re not connected.

“So, at this point, I don’t think here in the United States that we have anything to worry about. We are obviously monitoring that pretty closely, but I would urge folks not to worry too much about that at this minute,” Hysmith said.

It’s recommended to keep your child from getting a more serious lung infection like pneumonia, it is best to get kids shots against viruses like COVID, RSV, and especially the flu as cases are expected to rise.

“I definitely recommend the flu shot. So, we will start to see some flu probably in the next several weeks,” Hysmith said. “We’ve seen a little bit of it scattered throughout the community and a few cases come into our Emergency Department. Other areas of the country and south of us have started to see quite a bit of the flu.”

Hysmith says when it comes to RSV respiratory cases in children, the numbers are beginning to go up similar to what we saw before the pandemic.