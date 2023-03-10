MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital President Michael Wiggins is stepping down to take a role as president of Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announced Friday.

Le Bonheur Surgeon-in-Chief James “Trey” Eubanks, MD, Le Bonheur’s interim president, while the healthcare system conducts a national search for a successor. Eubanks has served Le Bonheur for more than 20 years.

Wiggins came to Le Bonheur in 2019 from Children’s Health in Dallas, Texas. During his four-year tenure, the hospital opened its first pediatric inpatient unit in Jackson, Tenn., began construction on a $95 million expansion set to open in 2024, and celebrated the institution’s 70th birthday.

“It has been my honor to serve Le Bonheur and the Memphis and Mid-South community,” said Wiggins.