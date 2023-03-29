MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bill that would eliminate the Achievement School District is being considered at the state capital in Nashville.

House Bill 179, sponsored by Republican State Representative Tom Leatherwood of Arlington, would shut down the district next summer by removing the Tennessee Education Commissioner’s ability to operate or manage any school within the district.

The ASD currently includes several chronically low-performing schools in Memphis.

The bill also calls for all schools to be removed from the ASD by July 2024.

The legislation is awaiting action on the subcommittee level in the house and senate.