MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We are just days away from Christmas. For those of you who still need to get some last-minute gifts, law enforcement has some advice.

“So you will see a much larger presence out near Wolfchase and up and down the Poplar corridor,” Sgt. Edjuan Burriss said.

He’s part of a special unit within the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office working to curb car break-ins and vehicle thefts.

From January through September, property crime has jumped 26 percent according to the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission. They say the increase was driven by a 75 percent uptick in reported vehicle thefts.

Burriss said law enforcement will continue to be out in full force this weekend. They will heavily patrol the main shopping areas and make contact with employees and management.

He said customers should “lock your doors and keep your belongings stowed out of sight.”

Other advice authorities suggest is to shop with a friend, be cautious when using an ATM, if possible use a card instead of cash, and keep your phone charged and wallet in a hard-to-reach place.



When parking, find a well-lit area and be aware of your surroundings.

Burriss said do not leave your gun in your car unless you lock it up. He said that’s what thieves are mostly after.

He tells us crooks aren’t taking time off during the holidays, and no part of the county is immune.

“It is all over. I mean I hate to say that, but there’s no one particular area better than the other one. We see it everywhere,” he said.

Authorities state if you see something say something. They say never approach a thief, but instead try to get a good description for detectives.

The National Retail Federation predicts this weekend will be packed. They report nearly 142 million consumers will shop on the last Saturday before Christmas.

Burriss said his warning isn’t to scare off shoppers, but to make them aware, have a strategy and shop with confidence.