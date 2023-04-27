MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department has partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office following recent investigation reports.

The plea came after Memphis Police announced they have been investigating reports of abductions and sexual assaults, some involving young students.

Parents like Timothy Jones are now patrolling around Hamilton K-8 schools, with the suspect still on the loose. “I don’t want it to happen to another child,” Jones said. “So, if I can do my part to prevent it and keep a watchful eye, I’m going to do the best I can.”

Former Shelby County Sheriff Captain Bennie Cobb believes the new partnership could make a difference.

“The collaboration with the federal agencies who have those resources, I understand they involved the sheriff’s department and some other agencies,” Cobb said. “These are drastic means right now that call for drastic measures.”

While Cobb is not working on this particular case, he says there is a lot of work being done behind the scene.

“They may have a target that they’re looking for as far as someone that may be responsible,” Cobb said. “The police department I’m sure are bringing people in and investigating and interrogating and talking to suspects, it’s not just out saturating areas.”

The suspect has been described as a male in a dark-colored SUV. Anyone with information is being asked to call crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH.