MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Sheriff’s leaders are reminding drivers to drive with a plan because they will be on the lookout during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Anthony Buckner, Chief Deputy of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, says they typically see more citations, more accidents, and more reckless drivers. However, they are prepared thanks to a more than $400,000 grant.

“Labor Day weekend brings an increase in traffic on the roadways whether it’s from our local residents or for those who may be traveling from out of town. So we do see an increase in traffic,” Buckner said.

All law enforcement agencies will be teaming up to make sure all of the hotspots are covered.

“Hacks Cross Road is one of our high-traffic crash areas. Our efforts are being shifted more towards the downtown, Beale Street area,” said Buckner. “We will be partnering this weekend with the Tennessee Highway Safety Patrol to make sure that we are still doing traffic enforcement, but it will be more in the downtown area.”

Buckner says that they will be looking for motorists who are driving across the lines into other lanes of traffic, causing or creating some type of dangerous or hazardous situations.

He also says that officers and deputies will be looking for drivers who are keeping their eyes off the road, and making sure they stop those individuals, and educate them on the dangers of roadway safety.

He says that they will be issuing citations when they see fit.

Buckner also listed a few things you can do to make sure you are not pulled over this weekend.

“If you are going to be operating a motor vehicle this weekend make sure that you buckle up. Click it or ticket. But also for those who will be traveling with children, make sure they are inside of car seats or booster seats,” said Buckner. “Be a good and responsible driver. Again, if you are going to drink, don’t drive and if you are going to drive, don’t drink.”

Buckner says their goal is to not mess up anyone’s weekend but they do say that everyone must share that goal.

“If we can go out and promote roadway safety and drivers can partner with us on roadway safety, then we will all be able to spend Labor Day weekend with our loved ones,” said Buckner.