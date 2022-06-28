MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for two men who they say stole approximately $200 worth of laundry detergent from a Whitehaven store.

It happened at the Dollar General on Neely Road on June 13. Officers responded to the theft at 2:30 p.m.

Police say two men entered the business and grabbed two totes. Surveillance video shows the suspects loading assorted laundry detergents into the totes.

The suspects went out the back door and loaded the items into a black Nissan Altima with a Mount Moriah Auto Sales tag.

Memphis Police is asking anyone with information to contact Raines Station GIB at (901)-636-3894.