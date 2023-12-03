MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two shootings, which took place just 20 minutes apart, left two men in critical condition Saturday night, police say.

At 9:06 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunny View Drive in Frayser. A man was located on the scene and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

At 9:25 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Berkshire Avenue in Berclair. A man was located on the scene and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say four men fled the scene in two unknown vehicles.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.