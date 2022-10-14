MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the last day at MLGW for CEO JT Young. He’s leaving Memphis to work at Florida Power and Light.

Mayor Strickland has named Memphis COO Doug McGowen as Young’s replacement. McGowen will have to hit the ground running.

MLGW is facing big challenges including an aging water system.

A water main break on Monroe in downtown Memphis has left businesses and residents without water for two weeks now.

MLGW says fixing the water main break is no easy feat as it’s more than 40 feet below the road surface.