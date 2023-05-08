MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is a heavy police presence at Baptist Memorial Hospital in East Memphis as police respond to a call about two shooting victims and a suspected car burglary.

According to police, officers responded to a call concerning two shooting victims that arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle around 7:46 p.m.

Preliminary information indicates employees reported several people breaking into a vehicle on campus. When officers arrived, they engaged in a foot pursuit.

Three males were detained.

MPD has not released any further information at this time, but they said no officers were injured during the incident.

Dozens of MPD vehicles and crime scene tape are blocking off entrances to the hospital.

WREG is at the scene and working to gather more information.

Photo by Spencer Cheveallier, WREG

Photo by Spencer Cheveallier, WREG

Photo by Spencer Cheveallier, WREG

Photo by Spencer Cheveallier, WREG

