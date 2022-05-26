MEMPHIS, Tenn.- Memphis police are looking for up to a dozen people who used an axe and bolt cutters to break into a City Gear on Lamar and steal shoes and clothing from the display racks.

Police said the burglars were seen fleeing the store just before 5 a.m. Tuesday in a silver Infiniti, a brown Dodge Charger, a gray Sedan, and a brown SUV.

Suspects’ cars in May 24 City Gear burglary

At least ten people were caught on camera breaking into a City Gear on Elvis Presley around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

In the video, you can see the thieves use bolt cutters to get into the business and load armloads of shoe boxes and clothing into five luxury vehicles.

Police said they got $30,000 worth of Air Jordans. They have not said officially if the two recent burglaries are connected.

Over the last five months, MPD has responded to five City Gear burglaries.

The same City Gear on Lamar was hit back in January. Six people were caught on camera stealing $40,000 worth of Nike shoes and clothes during that break-in.

In early December, a City Gear on Frayser Boulevard was hit twice by thieves just days apart.

If you have any information that can help police, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH