MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A highway in Blytheville, Arkansas, is shut down after 100 cotton bales caught fire Monday afternoon.

According to Arkansas State Police, the fire started at Farmers First Gin on State Highway 18 at State Highway 312. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

There is zero visibility for half a mile on State Highway 18. Traffic is being diverted on the west side of the fire at State Highway 18 and State Highway 239 and the east side of the fire at State Highway 18 and State Highway 181.

ASP and the Blytheville Police Department are asking drivers to avoid the area or take an alternate route at this time.