MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police has blocked off the westbound lanes of I-240 after a car crash.

A multi-car crash was reported at 5:45 a.m. According to MPD dispatch, a police car struck a pedestrian.

All westbound lanes between Lamar and Getwell are currently closed as well as the exit ramps.

CLOSED: I-240W @ Lamar Ave due to crash. MPD detouring motorists off I-240 at the Lamar Exit. pic.twitter.com/C1U34uRMkk — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) May 13, 2022