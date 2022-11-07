MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three lanes on Interstate 240 have been blocked after an early morning crash Monday.
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near the Getwell exit.
Drivers are advised to take an alternative route.
by: Morgan Mitchell
