UPDATE: All lanes are now back open.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A crash has left some lanes locked on Highway 385.
Traffic is backed in the eastbound lanes of 385 going back to the 385/I-240 interchange.
Furthest two left lanes are currently blocked.
traffic alert
by: Morgan Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
UPDATE: All lanes are now back open.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A crash has left some lanes locked on Highway 385.
Traffic is backed in the eastbound lanes of 385 going back to the 385/I-240 interchange.
Furthest two left lanes are currently blocked.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now