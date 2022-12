MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have blocked off multiple lanes on Interstate 40 due to a multi-vehicle crash in Northeast Memphis.

According to police, one person died in the crash.

It happened in the westbound lanes between Whitten and Sycamore View.

Westbound traffic is now being diverted off on I-40 at Whitten.

Police have not released the current conditions of the victims involved in the crash.

We will update this story when more information is released.