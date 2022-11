UPDATE: All lanes are now open.

BACK OPEN: EB lanes of Bill Morris Pkwy @ Ridgeway are now open. Right shoulder still blocked. Will take a moment for backed up traffic to thin. pic.twitter.com/h8CixEdm1w — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) November 29, 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have blocked all eastbound lanes of traffic after an injury crash Tuesday morning.

Police say multiple vehicles have been involved in an accident on Highway 385 eastbound near the Ridgeway exit.

Traffic is stacked back to I-240.

🚨🚨🚨ALL LANES BLOCKED: Bill Morris Pkwy *EB* at Ridgeway due to injury crash. pic.twitter.com/r02ZoIOc76 — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) November 29, 2022

