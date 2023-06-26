MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 70,000 people in Shelby County are still without power after storms with strong winds tore through Shelby County Sunday evening, including several thousand in Bartlett.

The sound of clean-up efforts could be heard all throughout Bartlett Monday afternoon. Betsy Kinnane lives in Bartlett and said she hasn’t seen storms this bad since Hurricane Elvis 20 years ago.

“It got dark all of a sudden and the wind stirred up all of a sudden and then there was a big tree down and there was nothing I could do,” Kinnane said.

She said she called four different companies offering to pay whatever it took to get the damage cleaned up, but they were all busy at other homes damaged by the storm.

That’s when she came across a post on Facebook from Green Elite Landscaping.

“They posted on Facebook this morning that they would be in Bartlett and they were going to come by some houses, just get some wood off of houses that needed it right away or out of their driveways so people could leave. And I said, ‘If you’re in the neighborhood, I would love it if you could just get a little bit of this tree off my roof because I don’t know what damage is under there,'” Kinnane said.

Kinnane’s house was number five of the day for owner Eddie Robinson.

“We were going to go to Arlington to work, but the homeowner, he didn’t have any power. So I had my workers with me so I said, “Hey, let’s just go around the town and cut trees,'” Robinson said.

The crew worked hard in the heat to get the tree off Kinnane’s home. But when Kinnane went to pay them, they wouldn’t take it. This could have been a huge day of profit for them given the circumstances, but they said that’s not what they’re about.

“Seeing other people happy makes me happy, and we just want to do the right thing and instead of taking advantage of this opportunity, do the right thing and do it for free,” Robinson said.

They helped six families Monday and several more are lined up for Tuesday. Robinson said even though a storm can break tree limbs and power lines, it can’t break his sense of community.

“Shout out to Green Elite. I’m very thankful for them and their generosity. And just what they’re doing for the community,” said Kinnane.

Meanwhile, MLGW said they have 70 crews out working to restore power. There is no word on how long that might take.