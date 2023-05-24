MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Lakeland woman has been sentenced to federal prison for getting more than $94,000 worth of federally insured loans from the University of Memphis, federal prosecutors say.

According to United States Attorney Kevin Ritz, between 2017 and 2021, Kelli Pollard made false statements and submitted forged documents to U of M.

The 56-year-old qualified for $94,299 in student loans, according to the U.S. Department of Education Office.

Pollard was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. She is also ordered to pay the United States Department of Education restitution.