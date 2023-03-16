MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Lakeland, Tennessee man was indicted on federal charges in a multi-million dollar sports betting tax evasion scheme.

Gary L. Rapp Jr., 44, is among 11 defendants from across the country named by prosecutors in a 114-count indictment announced in January, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama says.

Rapp is charged with six counts of tax evasion, one count of conspiring to operate an illegal sports-betting organization, one count of conspiring to commit money laundering and two counts of money laundering, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

Prosecutors say the charges are related to an illegal sports betting site called Red44 that operated offshore from a server in Costa Rica.

From 2019 to 2021, Red44 allegedly made profits of $14 million, $24 million and $36 million per year. The excise taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service on those profits would have totaled $6 million to $7 million annually, the DOJ said.

Prosecutors say Rapp was either a senior agent or founding member of Red44. One of the defendants started the wagering service 17 years ago.