MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday’s heavy rain may have been too heavy for a fitness center in Lakeland as part of its roof collapsed overnight.

Well before gym-goers tried flowing into Esporta here in Lakeland – just off US 64, water was flowing inside the fitness center following a rain storm.

Shelby County Fire Department confirmed they were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m.



Photos: Jerrita Patterson WREG

The incident happened in the aerobics area of the gym.

Sheetrock, broken mirror and parts from the steel frame were seen falling down along with water pouring out

A roof inspector at the scene said the roof drain may have been clogged therefore the rain was just sitting there causing the ceiling to cave in however engineers as well as the insurance company will determine the exact cause.

This fiasco is surprising due to this fitness center being relatively new.

“I don’t know who built it, but I would expect it to hold up,” fitness trainer Paul Prather Jr. said.

Sadly it did not with future workouts now on hold as roof repairs will have to be made.

As of Thursday, the location will remain closed indefinitely.

GUSHING WATER inside a building is NEVER something you want to see! 😱 Sadly, it’s what’s happening inside Esporta Fitness in Lakeland, following a partial roof collapse after the overnight rain! THANKFULLY, there were no reported injuries! Stay @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/8t8tZBqrXT — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) February 24, 2022

We will continue to follow this story and give you the latest updates when more information is released.