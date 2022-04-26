MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was stabbed to death in an apparent road rage incident on Sam Cooper Boulevard was a well-known Memphis chef, restaurant management confirmed.

Jody Moyt, 42, was the executive chef at Lafayette’s Music Room for nine years, and oversaw kitchens at B.B. King’s, Itta Bena and Moondance, said Julien Salley Jr., general manager at Lafayette’s.

“He did so much to influence so many chefs in Memphis,” Salley said. “I think he’ll be remembered through all these talented chefs who owe their career to Chef Jody.”

Salley said he last saw Moyt as he was wrapping up a busy 14-hour shift Sunday, the night he was killed.

“We shook hands, and he was out the door, and that was the last I saw of him,” Salley said.

Moyt was the father of a 4-year-old child, Salley said.

Jonathan Brush, 57, is charged with second-degree murder in Moyt’s death.

According to Memphis Police, Brush called 911 on Sunday night to tell them another driver had run his car off the road at Sam Cooper and Hollywood. He told police he thought the man threatened him, so he stabbed the man.

Moyt was found in the driver’s seat of his car suffering from multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at a hospital.