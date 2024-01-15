LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. — Lafayette County Emergency Management announced Monday that they will not plow the county roads due to the hazardous winter conditions.

Lafayette County Emergency Management says the decision was made after they consulted with the county’s road department and considering the community’s safety, adding that plowing the roads at this time would “pose significant risks” and removing the layer of snow may “exacerbate the existing icy conditions.”

“The decision not to plow the roads is based on careful evaluation of the potential consequences of snow removal in these specific weather conditions. Lafayette County Emergency Management prioritizes the safety of residents and aims to minimize the risks associated with winter weather,” the department said in a press release.

Officials say residents are urged to stay home, but if you have to travel, exercise caution and stay informed about road conditions.