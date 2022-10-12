Celebrity fashion designer Hogan McLaughlin and costume director Gabriela Moros Diaz (Photo courtesy of Rebecca Thomason with Ballet Memphis)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ballet Memphis says its version of the chilling classic ‘Dracula’ has been more than a year in the making and won’t disappoint this Halloween weekend.

The show runs October 28-30 at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Memphis.

“This Dracula is like no other,” said Costume Director Gabriela Moros Diaz. “It’s very special, very different, very unique.”

Diaz is talking about the choreography and the costumes.

“Everything is new work for us, new building. It’s always fun to find a way to make things. It’s different patterns, different textures,” said Diaz.

Ballet Memphis is bringing Dracula to life on the stage with the help of Chicago-based dancer and celebrity fashion designer Hogan McLaughlin.

Mclaughlin, who has worked with celebrities like Lady Gaga and Billy Porter, designed all the period costumes Diaz and her team have constructed over the last three months.

“He’s been in Memphis two times and guided us through the process,” Diaz said. “He’s been amazing answering questions through phone calls and text messages.”

Ballet Memphis gave us a look at the costumes but didn’t want us to give too much away.

“I want people to come and see it,” Diaz said.

Diaz and her team have been experimenting with different types of fake blood so they won’t ruin the costumes.

Ballet Memphis is also encouraging the audience to dress up as well.

“Come in costumes. I believe that is what the idea was,” said Diaz.

Ballet Memphis said COVID delayed this production. Dracula will kick off their 2022-2023 season.