MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Country music group, Lady A is no longer coming to Memphis this month.

Lady A announced the cancellation of its fall tour on Thursday to support the sobriety journey of band member Charles Kelley.

We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. we’re grateful for your patience. Lady A said on Twitter Thursday.

Lady A was scheduled to perform at the Memphis Botanic Garden on Saturday, August 20.

The organization said ticket holders will be refunded automatically by Ticketmaster.

For updates, visit Live at the Garden.